Adult education provider in Ilford rated inadequate by Ofsted

The education arm of a care service provider based in Ilford has been rated inadequate by Ofsted.

Chosen Care Group is a home care provider which offers nursing, social care and support across Redbridge, Waltham Forest, Barking and Dagenham, Newham, Hackney and Havering.

Chosen Care Education, part of the same company, located in Cranbrook Road, was founded in 2014 with the aim of offering "high quality educational opportunities" to adult learners.

It is a private training company delivering funded training on behalf of the Education and Skills Funding Agency, which is a division of The Department for Business Innovation and Skills.

The education provision was rated inadequate following an Ofsted inspection in March.

Inspectors said leaders do not make sure that programmes meet the government's requirements for an apprenticeship and adult learners do not receive as much teaching and learning as they should.

Too few learners achieve their qualification and current learners show "exceptionally slow" progress, inspectors said.

The report adds that arrangements for safeguarding students are ineffective, staff do not make sure that work in students' portfolios is their own and leaders do not have a suitable plan to improve the English language skills of learners.

A spokesman for Chosen Care Group said: "We are taking Ofsted's feedback extremely seriously, and are working hard to address the issues raised in the report.

"We are pleased that Ofsted recognised our learners' pride our learners' empathy, motivation and pride in their work, and their understanding of how it improves the quality of the lives of the people they care for. However, we acknowledge there is work to be done.

"Since the inspection, we have already appointed a new expert quality lead with 25 years' experience in the sector, and all of our education safeguarding leads have benefitted from additional training. Our senior leadership team are participating in additional training to ensure we offer our students the best advice and guidance.

"We are confident that we can build upon the positive developments made so far and look forward to improving our Ofsted rating as soon as possible."