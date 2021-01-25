Chigwell school puts pupils' baking skills to the test
- Credit: West Hatch High School
A Chigwell school has kept the competitive spirit alive during lockdown by putting pupils' baking skills to the test.
Almost 100 pupils from the school's five houses - Austen, Brunel, Fiennes, Newton and Roddick - took part in the Great West Hatch Bake Off in the hope of securing house points.
Beyond vying for points, staff feel it's important to offer alternatives to conventional lessons.
With this the first of weekly competitions between pupils, the Bake Off - which ended in a tie between Austen and Brunel - was a huge success.
Student wellbeing co-ordinator Tom McGarr said: “The hope is that the competitions will bring families together at the same time, whilst also enabling students to learn about different coping strategies through difficult times.
You may also want to watch:
"Other competitions to come will see exercise, science, cooking and many more skills developed.”
Next up is an Art Attack challenge.
Most Read
- 1 NHS nurse assaulted at east London hospital
- 2 Spiritual Life: What next for the great Hindu temples of Redbridge?
- 3 Restaurant faces losing licence after allegations of illegal club nights during pandemic
- 4 Redbridge parents' group donates six new laptops to families in need
- 5 Queen's and King George hospitals appeal for volunteers to support end of life patients
- 6 Residents furious after car park and lift flooded since before Christmas
- 7 Restaurant stripped of its alcohol licence
- 8 One in 20 may have had Covid-19 last week in Redbridge, Newham and Barking and Dagenham, figures suggest
- 9 Covid deaths increase at Queen's and King George hospitals this week
- 10 Consultation for School Streets expansion extended