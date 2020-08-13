A-levels: Caterham student sets sights on Oxford as she becomes first in family to attend university

Chloe Dudley, who is the first in her family to attend university said it was 'surreal' that she will be attending Oxford. Picture: David Mirzoeff ©David Mirzoeff 2020. All rights reserved.

The daughter of an East End black cab driver today learned she will join the elite at Oxford University.

Best friends Wijdan Al-Azzani (left) and Tania Hossain will be heading to City University together in September. Picture: David Mirzoeff Best friends Wijdan Al-Azzani (left) and Tania Hossain will be heading to City University together in September. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Chloe Dudley, 18, from Clayhall, will take up her place to study experimental psychology at Corpus Christi College.

She is the first in her family to go to university.

Jiamin Yang will study Graphic Communications Design at Central Saint Martins art school. Picture: David Mirzoeff Jiamin Yang will study Graphic Communications Design at Central Saint Martins art school. Picture: David Mirzoeff

She was awarded As in economics, art and psychology, the grades she needed to earn her place at the historic university.

Her cabbie dad Paul and teaching assistant mum Kerry was said to be “incredibly proud” of their brainy daughter.

Chloe said: “My mum screamed when she found out I’d got into Oxford. I think she is more excited than I am.

Chloe was encouraged to apply by her teachers in the sixth form at Caterham High School, Clayhall.

They arranged for an access officer from Oxford to give a talk and teachers gave Chloe 1-2-1 prep for her interview and entrance exam. She said: “I can’t thank the school enough. All the support they have given me has been amazing.”

“It’s so surreal.

Best friends Tania Hossain and Wijdan Al-Azzani will be heading to City together in September.

Tania, who is planning to study English, said the support her teachers provided her through tough times inspired her to become a teacher.

She said: “It’s been a difficult year. In January my brother got really ill and was in and out of hospital.

“I missed a lot of school and then just as I was coming back we were all sent home because of the virus. My teachers have been so supportive though and have really got me through. It’s inspired me to become a teacher.”

Jaimin Yang achieved two As in art and design and photography as well as an A* in Chinese and a C in maths.

She is going on to the famous Central Saint Martins arts school to study graphic communications design.

She said though it was tough to stay motivated during the pandemic she is very pleased with her results.

Caterham headteacher Belinda Chapple said: “I’m really proud of what all of our students have done in what has been a difficult year.

“We have students going off to Oxford, Kings, Russell Group universities as well as top design schools or onto vocational courses which will see them have bright futures.

“Caterham is here for all our students and I could not be prouder of all of their achievements today.”

After exams were cancelled amid the outbreak of coronavirus, teachers were told to submit the grades they thought each student would have received if they had sat the papers.

Exam boards have moderated these grades to ensure this year’s results - for students in England, Northern Ireland and Wales - are not significantly higher than previous years.