Published: 1:39 PM August 12, 2021

Caterham High School achieved 7-9 grades in 21 per cent of GCSE exams, a record for the school.

Pupils at the Clayhall school celebrated their results day today, with the entire cohort achieving a grade 5 or better in separate sciences.

Belinda Chapple, who has been the headteacher since 2017, said that she was proud of the results but that the children “deserve all the credit”.

“These are fantastic, record-breaking results for us at Caterham High,” she said.

“Our grades are getting better and better, and that is a thing to celebrate. We’ve had huge improvements in many areas.”

You may also want to watch:

Ms Chapple added: “The children worked with us so well, they have been very mature and responsible. I’m really proud, they are hardworking and understand what it is to be a good citizen – they’re great kids.

READ MORE: Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?

“Today’s results give them options on what to do next, and we have lots of different pathways in our sixth form.”

Ewald Andrei only moved to England from Romania in 2019 and was overjoyed at passing English, which will provide a springboard for his future ambitions.

Caterham student Ewald Andrei, who passed his English exams having moved to the country from Romania in 2019 - Credit: Caterham High School

“The results give me options for the next stage of my life,” said the 16-year-old, from Gants Hill.

“In the future I want to be a police officer, this will help me go on and serve the community and support people.

“It’s been a difficult time for the whole country, Covid affected all of us. I would like to thank all the teachers; the online lessons were a different thing to get used to but they were all very respectful and attentive.”

READ MORE: A Level results 2021: How will results be graded

Emma King, 16, who hopes to become an actress, achieved two 9s, one 8, four 7s and two 6s.

The Clayhall teen said: “I think I’ve done very well; I’m pleased with my results. I’m shocked at some of my 9s and 7s.

“Over the past year there was a lot of stopping and starting, it was hard to keep up. The teachers have been really supportive and helpful, always keeping in contact and checking in with us.”