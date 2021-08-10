News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Education

A Level results 2021: Caterham High pupils celebrate grades after 'difficult' year

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 1:48 PM August 10, 2021   
Caterham High School student Sidra Irshad received straight As in her A Level results

Caterham High School pupil Sidra Irshad received straight As in her A Level results - Credit: Caterham High School

Caterham High School pupils are celebrating their A Level results after a “hugely difficult year”. 

Belinda Chapple, headteacher of the school in Caterham Avenue, Clayhall, praised her students and said that many had overachieved on their predicted grades. 

One student, Sidra Irshad, 18, scored straight As, having only learnt English after arriving from Italy four years ago. 

She said: “I’m really happy, it’s hard to describe. Last year I was about to give up, I was struggling, I thought I wasn’t good enough and I wouldn’t be able to do it – I’m really glad I didn’t give up."

Shakif Hoassain Sultan, 18, from Ilford, is bound for Queen Mary University in London following As in economics, business, maths and Spanish. 

Caterahm High student Shakif Hossain Sultan, is bound for Queen Mary University in London

Caterahm High pupil Shakif Hossain Sultan is bound for Queen Mary University in London - Credit: Caterham High School

You may also want to watch:

He said: “I’m so happy, when I got my results, I was shaking, there was a bit of doubt. For me it was a pretty good year, I didn’t struggle because I stayed at home most of the time to study.  

“The online lessons were very good and the teachers really helpful with every single detail. It is their support that has made the real difference.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Boy, 14, in critical condition after Chadwell Heath stabbing
  2. 2 Man, 25, stabbed in the stomach in Ilford
  3. 3 'A monster': Chigwell rapist jailed after torturing woman and taking selfies as she lay injured
  1. 4 Hawk missing from Barking found perched on fence in Loxford
  2. 5 A Level results 2021: How will results be graded
  3. 6 A Level results 2021: Loxford pupil with cerebral palsy celebrates King's College medicine place
  4. 7 Hainault man charged in connection with Loughton stabbing
  5. 8 Redbridge sees active travel funding halted after scrapping LTN scheme
  6. 9 Redbridge mayor thanks charity for helping homeless during pandemic
  7. 10 Ten years since London riots: how Redbridge was hit

The school has seen a ten per cent increase in A* and A grades in the past two years, while their ‘value added’ rate, which measures how a school helps to progress pupils, has improved from -0.14 in 2017 to +0.43 in 2021. 

Ms Chapple said: “The students have done astonishingly well after what’s been a hugely difficult year, they’ve kept working and, importantly, working together with us. They’ve been mature and responsible, and they have listened. 

“I am proud of these students. Some have faced significant challenges and really thrived - it’s wonderful to see the students take the next step.

"I am really proud of the staff, there have been massive challenges, change after change after change, and they’ve been just as determined and resilient as ever.” 

Head of sixth from Aimee Machnicki said: “A lot of the staff never thought we’d get to this day and have kids coming in and getting their results. 

“The students have done exceptionally well, for so many of them it has been difficult."

Education News
London A Level results
Clayhall News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wajid Rehman, 21, is calling for more first aid training for the general public

Young Citizen Award

Young Citizen: Ilford student who assisted at crash campaigns for more...

Daniel Gayne

person
Ilford County High School. Picture: Ken Mears

Education News

Where are the outstanding Ofsted rated secondary schools in Redbridge?

Daniel Gayne

person
A&E at Whipps Cross Hospital

Coronavirus

More than 100 patients with Covid-19 at Barts Trust hospitals

Daniel Gayne

person
South Ilford MP Sam Tarry hosted a virtual session for constituents with the Shadow Secretary of Sta

Housing

Sam Tarry MP urges Sadiq Khan to block Goodmayes Tesco development

Daniel Gayne

person