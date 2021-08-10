A Level results 2021: Caterham High pupils celebrate grades after 'difficult' year

Published: 1:48 PM August 10, 2021

Caterham High School pupils are celebrating their A Level results after a “hugely difficult year”.

Belinda Chapple, headteacher of the school in Caterham Avenue, Clayhall, praised her students and said that many had overachieved on their predicted grades.

One student, Sidra Irshad, 18, scored straight As, having only learnt English after arriving from Italy four years ago.

She said: “I’m really happy, it’s hard to describe. Last year I was about to give up, I was struggling, I thought I wasn’t good enough and I wouldn’t be able to do it – I’m really glad I didn’t give up."

Shakif Hoassain Sultan, 18, from Ilford, is bound for Queen Mary University in London following As in economics, business, maths and Spanish.

Caterahm High pupil Shakif Hossain Sultan is bound for Queen Mary University in London - Credit: Caterham High School

He said: “I’m so happy, when I got my results, I was shaking, there was a bit of doubt. For me it was a pretty good year, I didn’t struggle because I stayed at home most of the time to study.

“The online lessons were very good and the teachers really helpful with every single detail. It is their support that has made the real difference.”

The school has seen a ten per cent increase in A* and A grades in the past two years, while their ‘value added’ rate, which measures how a school helps to progress pupils, has improved from -0.14 in 2017 to +0.43 in 2021.

Ms Chapple said: “The students have done astonishingly well after what’s been a hugely difficult year, they’ve kept working and, importantly, working together with us. They’ve been mature and responsible, and they have listened.

“I am proud of these students. Some have faced significant challenges and really thrived - it’s wonderful to see the students take the next step.

"I am really proud of the staff, there have been massive challenges, change after change after change, and they’ve been just as determined and resilient as ever.”

Head of sixth from Aimee Machnicki said: “A lot of the staff never thought we’d get to this day and have kids coming in and getting their results.

“The students have done exceptionally well, for so many of them it has been difficult."