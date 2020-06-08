Video

How Busy Bees nursery in Goodmayes prepared for life after coronavirus lockdown

Temperature is checked on arrival. Picture: wpragency Archant

No playdough, sandpits, or water games, but plenty of reassurance from staff and outdoor play in smaller groups, and no floor markings for children’s play areas or timed toilet breaks.

Children are encourage to wash their hands regularly. Picture: wpragency Children are encourage to wash their hands regularly. Picture: wpragency

That’s the life after lockdown plan for a Ilford nursery provider, which reopens its nurseries this week.

Busy Bees, the UK’s leading provider of quality childcare and early years education, has confirmed that its health and safety plans for its nurseries in Ilford won’t require children to play in hoops as some schools have suggested.

Instead, it will focus on dividing children into close friendship groups, limiting the number of people children come into contact with, reducing the space that children can explore and increasing the time spent outdoors.

All children and staff will have their temperature checked upon arrival, and those families waiting to enter the nursery will be asked to stand two metres apart at drop off and pick up.

Staff don't wear masks so that school life is as normal as possible for children. Picture: wpragency Staff don't wear masks so that school life is as normal as possible for children. Picture: wpragency

Regular temperature checks for both children and team members will continue throughout the day, as will frequent handwashing and disinfecting of communal areas.

Crucially, the childcare provider, which has 378 centres across the UK and Ireland, will keep life as close to normal for children, with team members advised to cuddle their key children if they become upset during the day and to only wear face masks for temperature checks.

Emily Brimson-Keight, Head of Safety at Busy Bees, said: “There is much speculation about how life after lockdown could look in nurseries and schools, and parents are understandably very anxious.

“The biggest priority for us is, and always will be, the safety, welfare and happiness of the children in our care.

“That’s why we have been working hard behind the scenes to prepare to open all centres, including those in Ilford, since they first went into lockdown, and we are constantly sharing ideas and looking at best practice to ensure personal and emotional wellbeing for children and team members.

“Now the lockdown is being relaxed, we’re keen to offer assurance and debunk the myths about the new normal for parents at this unique time, and are confident our plans ensure the safety and crucially, the development and happiness of children.”