Search

Advanced search

Video

How Busy Bees nursery in Goodmayes prepared for life after coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 11:53 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:53 08 June 2020

Temperature is checked on arrival. Picture: wpragency

Temperature is checked on arrival. Picture: wpragency

Archant

No playdough, sandpits, or water games, but plenty of reassurance from staff and outdoor play in smaller groups, and no floor markings for children’s play areas or timed toilet breaks.

Children are encourage to wash their hands regularly. Picture: wpragencyChildren are encourage to wash their hands regularly. Picture: wpragency

That’s the life after lockdown plan for a Ilford nursery provider, which reopens its nurseries this week.

Busy Bees, the UK’s leading provider of quality childcare and early years education, has confirmed that its health and safety plans for its nurseries in Ilford won’t require children to play in hoops as some schools have suggested.

Instead, it will focus on dividing children into close friendship groups, limiting the number of people children come into contact with, reducing the space that children can explore and increasing the time spent outdoors.

All children and staff will have their temperature checked upon arrival, and those families waiting to enter the nursery will be asked to stand two metres apart at drop off and pick up.

Staff don't wear masks so that school life is as normal as possible for children. Picture: wpragencyStaff don't wear masks so that school life is as normal as possible for children. Picture: wpragency

Regular temperature checks for both children and team members will continue throughout the day, as will frequent handwashing and disinfecting of communal areas.

Crucially, the childcare provider, which has 378 centres across the UK and Ireland, will keep life as close to normal for children, with team members advised to cuddle their key children if they become upset during the day and to only wear face masks for temperature checks.

Emily Brimson-Keight, Head of Safety at Busy Bees, said: “There is much speculation about how life after lockdown could look in nurseries and schools, and parents are understandably very anxious.

“The biggest priority for us is, and always will be, the safety, welfare and happiness of the children in our care.

“That’s why we have been working hard behind the scenes to prepare to open all centres, including those in Ilford, since they first went into lockdown, and we are constantly sharing ideas and looking at best practice to ensure personal and emotional wellbeing for children and team members.

“Now the lockdown is being relaxed, we’re keen to offer assurance and debunk the myths about the new normal for parents at this unique time, and are confident our plans ensure the safety and crucially, the development and happiness of children.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Ilford petrol station drops application for 24-hour alcohol licence

Loxford Service Station retains its licence to sell alcohol from 8am to 11pm. Picture: Google Maps

You could help Redbridge Council plan new council housing

The panel will play an independent, advisory role in new council housing delivery. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

Labour politicians in east London call on Government to stop plan to suspend free TfL child travel

A group of Labour politicians in east London want the Government to rethink plans to suspend free child travel in London. Picture: Steve Poston

Recorder letters: Anderson School, South Woodford mosque, garden waste and schools

The Anderson School in Chigwell is closing. Picture: Steve Hickey/NAS

Coronavirus-free Chigwell care home creates ‘summer house’ for safe visits

Lambwood Heights care home in Chigwell is creating a summer house to allow for safe visits. Picture: Oakland Care

Most Read

Ilford petrol station drops application for 24-hour alcohol licence

Loxford Service Station retains its licence to sell alcohol from 8am to 11pm. Picture: Google Maps

You could help Redbridge Council plan new council housing

The panel will play an independent, advisory role in new council housing delivery. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

Labour politicians in east London call on Government to stop plan to suspend free TfL child travel

A group of Labour politicians in east London want the Government to rethink plans to suspend free child travel in London. Picture: Steve Poston

Recorder letters: Anderson School, South Woodford mosque, garden waste and schools

The Anderson School in Chigwell is closing. Picture: Steve Hickey/NAS

Coronavirus-free Chigwell care home creates ‘summer house’ for safe visits

Lambwood Heights care home in Chigwell is creating a summer house to allow for safe visits. Picture: Oakland Care

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

EFL set for key day of voting as talks on how to end seasons come to a head

An official match ball of the Sky Bet EFL

Dagenham boss McMahon is eyeing targets but knows he must wait for a clear plan

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Solihull Moors, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 22nd February 2020

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 8

England head coach Eddie Jones

How Busy Bees nursery in Goodmayes prepared for life after coronavirus lockdown

Temperature is checked on arrival. Picture: wpragency

Coronavirus-free Chigwell care home creates ‘summer house’ for safe visits

Lambwood Heights care home in Chigwell is creating a summer house to allow for safe visits. Picture: Oakland Care
Drive 24