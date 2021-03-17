Redbridge high school faces six-day teachers strike

Published: 5:00 PM March 17, 2021 Updated: 5:27 PM March 17, 2021

Beal High school faces a six-day strike after 146 teachers and support workers voted to strike over their sickness pay policy. - Credit: Steve Poston

Beal High School in Redbridge faces a six-day staff strike just two weeks after reopening.

Members of the National Education Union (NEU) have voted to strike over the school's refusal to renegotiate a sickness pay policy.

The union claims that, unlike most Redbridge schools, staff employed after 2016 at Beal High are not entitled to the nationally-agreed sick pay scheme for teachers and support staff.

The strike will start on March 25 involving 146 teachers and support workers at the school, which is run by the Beacon Academy Trust.

NEU regional officer Glenn Kelly said: "How can it be right that a teacher working alongside a colleague doing the same job is entitled to less sick pay than another?"

He added that they have been trying to negotiate with the school for three months but were ignored.

Beal High said it would not comment.



