Published: 4:16 PM August 12, 2021

Pupils at Beal High School are celebrating after receiving their GCSE results today (Aug 12).

All 354 of the year 11 cohort at the academy on Woodford Bridge Road, Ilford, will progress onto post-16 education, with 93 per cent of the school’s pupils heading to Beal Sixth Form.

Rob Laird, Head of School, Key Stage 4, said: “We are immensely proud of our Year 11 Students. Their achievements are fantastic and thoroughly deserved.

READ MORE: A Level results 2021: How will results be graded

“Our students have worked hard and demonstrated resilience throughout this challenging year.

“Our teachers and support staff have worked tirelessly ensuring all students are able to progress into post 16 education.

READ MORE: Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?

You may also want to watch:

“These outcomes are a credit to our students, their families and our whole school community."

Niyanta Barot, Parveen Dhaliwal, Atcheya Thiyagarajah, Zaeem Gandhi and Ledion Gjocaji achieved a grade 9 in at least 7 of their subjects.















