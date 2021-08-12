News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Education

GCSE results day 2021: Beal pupils 'a credit to the community' says head

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 4:16 PM August 12, 2021   
Beal High School pupil Natasha Mir

Beal High School pupil Natasha Mir - Credit: Beal High School

Pupils at Beal High School are celebrating after receiving their GCSE results today (Aug 12). 

All 354 of the year 11 cohort at the academy on Woodford Bridge Road, Ilford, will progress onto post-16 education, with 93 per cent of the school’s pupils heading to Beal Sixth Form. 

Rob Laird, Head of School, Key Stage 4, said: “We are immensely proud of our Year 11 Students. Their achievements are fantastic and thoroughly deserved.  

READ MORE: A Level results 2021: How will results be graded

“Our students have worked hard and demonstrated resilience throughout this challenging year.  

“Our teachers and support staff have worked tirelessly ensuring all students are able to progress into post 16 education.  

READ MORE: Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?

You may also want to watch:

“These outcomes are a credit to our students, their families and our whole school community."  

Niyanta Barot, Parveen Dhaliwal, Atcheya Thiyagarajah, Zaeem Gandhi and Ledion Gjocaji achieved a grade 9 in at least 7 of their subjects. 





Most Read

  1. 1 A Level results 2021: Loxford pupil with cerebral palsy celebrates King's College medicine place
  2. 2 A Level results 2021: Three-quarters of Beal pupils get into first choice university
  3. 3 A Level results 2021: Isaac Newton pupil's joy at ‘dream university’ place
  1. 4 A Level results 2021: Oaks Park enjoys its best ever grades
  2. 5 Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
  3. 6 A Level results 2021: Bancroft's gets more than 50pc A*s despite 'interrupted' year
  4. 7 Letter against takeover of Loxford Practice
  5. 8 Wes Streeting MP slams Thames Water flood response
  6. 9 Boy, 14, in critical condition after Chadwell Heath stabbing
  7. 10 Redbridge sees active travel funding halted after scrapping LTN scheme
London GCSE results
Education News
Ilford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stabbing in Thurlestone Avenue, IG3 on May 4

Metropolitan Police

Man, 25, stabbed in the stomach in Ilford

Daniel Gayne

person
45-year-old Daniel Machon of Trotwood, Hainault, was sentenced to 12 years behind bars

Essex Police

'A monster': Chigwell rapist jailed after torturing woman and taking...

Daniel Gayne

person
Ilford County High School. Picture: Ken Mears

Education News

Where are the outstanding Ofsted rated secondary schools in Redbridge?

Daniel Gayne

person
Wajid Rehman, 21, is calling for more first aid training for the general public

Young Citizen Award

Young Citizen: Ilford student who assisted at crash campaigns for more...

Daniel Gayne

person