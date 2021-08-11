Published: 3:47 PM August 11, 2021

More than three-quarters of pupils at Beal Sixth Form (BSF) gained places at their first choice university after receiving their A Level and BTEC results yesterday.

From a cohort of 395 pupils split across two campuses, four achieved places at elite Russell Group universities, while six will be heading off to medical school.

Ed MacLeod, vice principal of BSF, said: “We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after such a challenging year.

“Our teachers and support staff have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress onto further education.

"These outcomes are a credit to our students, their families and our whole school community."

Among those celebrating their grades was Adeel Ali, at the Beal campus in Woodford Bridge, who will be studying mathematics at Imperial College, London, after achieving four A* grades.

At the Forest Academy campus in Hainault, deputy head student Holly Mulroy is reconsidering her university choices after receiving exceptional grades – A* in biology, A* in sociology, and A in psychology.



