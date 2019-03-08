Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Principal steps down after 21 years at Beal High School

PUBLISHED: 15:30 08 April 2019

Retiring Principal of Beal High School Terese Wilmot celebrating with colleagues.

Retiring Principal of Beal High School Terese Wilmot celebrating with colleagues.

Archant

The principal of a Redbridge secondary school – who has overseen its rise to the top of the borough’s rankings tables – is stepping down after 21 years of service.

Dozens of pupils and staff members gathered at Beal High School, in Woodford Bridge Road, last week to say goodbye to Terese Wilmot as she moves into “semi-retirement”.

“I haven’t finished with education yet,” she told the Recorder.

“And I am far too young to retire,” she joked.

Her colleagues put together a film to commemorate her 27 years of teaching in Redbridge, which was shown at the event on Thursday, April 4.

“I feel a bit emotional, I feel proud of what we achieved and excited for what will be achieved next,” she said.

She joined the school as the director of sixth form in 1998 when then school had only 125 students and “the worst results in the borough”.

This was the same year that TV presenter and former pupil Simon Amstell was made charities prefect, she fondly recalled.

“That may not quite fit with his image now,” she laughed.

Beal High now has more than 800 pupils and is ranked among the top 20 percent of schools in the country for its Progress 8 and Attainment 8 scores, she said.

“Fundamentally Beal remains the same busy, noisy, creative chaos,” she said.

“We have top staff, incredible parents who are so supportive and the students are so hilarious.”

She spoke of how she had not initially planned to become a teacher, planning instead for a future in the media.

“But then I saw everybody going into education lectures and got a whiff of chalk,” she said.

“I was sent to the toughest school in inner city Leeds. You couldn’t leave them alone with a potato peeler.”

“Then I thought that I could change the world!”

Now entering semi-retirement, Terese says that she will continue do some work with the Beacon Academy Trust and a little teaching at Forest Academy, in Harbourer Road.

She is being replaced by executive principal Katheryn Burns and co-headteachers Yvonne Andress and Philip Bray.

“I know I am handing over to a good team, so I am happy and confident”, she said.

Most Read

Mugshots of men caught using Ilford prostitutes should be published says campaign group

Should people using sex workers be named and shamed? Picture: Paul Barker

Man stabbed outside Ilford Station

Officers were called to a stabbing. Photo Hanif Riad.

Clucky break: Ilford chicken shop granted permission to serve until 3am – but with conditions

Chicken Hut on Ilford Hill

Recorder letters: Knife crime, Kenneth More Theatre and King George Hospital

Knife arches are not necessarily the answer. PHOTO: PA

Doctors appointments available on Good Friday and Easter Sunday in Redbridge, Havering and Barking and Dagenham

Appointments can still be made over the Easter period. Picture: PA

Most Read

Mugshots of men caught using Ilford prostitutes should be published says campaign group

Should people using sex workers be named and shamed? Picture: Paul Barker

Man stabbed outside Ilford Station

Officers were called to a stabbing. Photo Hanif Riad.

Clucky break: Ilford chicken shop granted permission to serve until 3am – but with conditions

Chicken Hut on Ilford Hill

Recorder letters: Knife crime, Kenneth More Theatre and King George Hospital

Knife arches are not necessarily the answer. PHOTO: PA

Doctors appointments available on Good Friday and Easter Sunday in Redbridge, Havering and Barking and Dagenham

Appointments can still be made over the Easter period. Picture: PA

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Cricket: Essex slump to innings defeat at Hampshire

Kyle Abbott of Hampshire celebrates taking a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Halifax’s Clarke happy to finally get chance to thank Orient fans

Halifax Town defender Nathan Clarke applauds the Leyton Orient fans on his return to Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Redbridge boss Wetherall pleased with work rate in Leyton win

Micky Wetherall manager of Redbridge during Redbridge vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 30th March 2019

I knew Harrold would be ready, says O’s boss

Justin Edinburgh celebrates with Leyton Orient staff and players after Matt Harrold's late equaliser at home to Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Barrow skipper gutted team could not capitalise on first-half dominance against Daggers

Josh Granite of Barrow (pic: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists