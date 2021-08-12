Published: 4:15 PM August 12, 2021

The Beacon Business Innovation Hub have reported “significant progress” among their pupils this summer, with the whole cohort moving on to education, employment or training.

Leavers from the alternative provision free school in Woodford Bridge Road, Ilford, will move onto a host of different destinations this year, including university, apprenticeships, employment, and sixth form.

Principal Trevor Button said: “All of our students are disengaged with education when they arrive. It is our job to rebuild their trust and faith in the system.

“During a challenging year we are so proud that every one of our students have made significant progress this year.”

Among the school’s successes is Jessica Tucker, who leaves with a wide range of GCSE and vocational qualifications and has a place a Capel Manor College to continue studying animal care at Level 3.

Lucy Smith will be studying art at Epping Forest College after achieving a 5 in GCSE art and a 7 in history.

Kornelia Rackuaskaite completed her Level 3 health and social care course and is going to study a nursing degree at City University.

Another Level 3 student, Isabella Leone-Holmes, has been offered the chance to study criminology and psychology at City and UEL.











