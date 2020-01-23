Search

'Landmark day' as Redbridge alternative provision school rated Good by Ofsted

PUBLISHED: 07:19 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:19 23 January 2020

Beacon Business Innovation Hub has been rated Good by Ofsted. Picture: Ouma Soobadoo

Archant

A Woodford Bridge school which provides education for children who can't go to a mainstream school has been rated Good by Ofsted, three years on from  being told it required improvements.

Beacon Business Innovation Hub, an Alternative Provision Free school in Woodford Bridge Road, opened in September 2014 with a unique, creative curriculum for pupils aged 14-19.

Alternative provision is education outside school for pupils who do not attend mainstream school for reasons such as school exclusion or behaviour issues.

Beacon Business Innovation Hub, which is designed to mirror a professional and contemporary working environment, is part of the Beacon Multi Academy Trust family of schools, which includes Beal High School.

The school was rated as Requires Improvement in 2017, but following a two-day inspection in December, Ofsted inspectors rated the school as Good.

The report said: "Leaders create a calm place of safety where students, previously 'switched off' from education, are now learning."

They also commented on staff expertise, noting that they are "particularly skilled at  supporting students with social, emotional and mental health difficulties".

Principal Trevor Button said: "Everyone at the Beacon Business Innovation Hub is extremely proud of the report.

"It marks the culmination of two years of hard work from staff, parents, students and the trust.

"It is a landmark day for the school in a year that has seen our best ever set of results and our strongest ever recruitment period.

"All our students, parents and staff can be proud of their role in this report."

The school's curriculum focuses on a different type of success that provides work-related, occupational pathways and progression routes tailored to suit individual student needs.

Kathryn Burns, chief executive of Beacon Academy Trust, said: "The Beacon Business Innovation Hub vision was always about different types of success for young people and the belief that the school will help students to overcome their personal challenges to develop the skills, qualifications and experience they need to succeed in their careers and to make a positive contribution to our society and economy.

"The trust is immensely proud of the school's growth and the difference it has made to individual student lives and futures."

