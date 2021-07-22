Primary school creates memorial garden for pupils to remember loved ones

Published: 12:01 PM July 22, 2021

A Barkingside primary school has opened a memorial garden for its pupils.

Mossford Green Primary School, in Fairlop Road, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the garden, which is intended to help the children remember lost loved ones.

The memorial garden is intended to help the children remember loved ones they have recently lost. - Credit: Mossford Primary School

The opening took place on Tuesday (July 20), with children, staff and school governors in attendance.

The school said the pandemic saw many pupils lose family members to Covid-19.

Each child at the school that has lost a loved one was offered the opportunity to paint a stone with that person’s name and a message, which will be placed permanently in the memorial garden.

Headteacher Penny Martin said: "The garden is a special place where our children can take time to remember their loved ones.

You may also want to watch:

“It is a fitting tribute to the unprecedented times that our children have been through and the shared grief of our community."