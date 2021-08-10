News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Education

A Level results 2021: Bancroft's gets more than 50pc A*s despite 'interrupted' year

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 5:33 PM August 10, 2021   
Bancroft's School pupils celebrate their A Level results

Bancroft's School pupils celebrate their A Level results - Credit: Bancroft's School

Bancroft’s School pupils received an A* in more than half of their A Levels, despite what the school described as “the strangest and most interrupted” sixth form experience since the Second World War. 

Just under 64 per cent of A Levels at the co-educational independent school in Woodford Green were awarded an A*, a trend which has been seen up and down the country. 

Headteacher Simon Marshall was quick to point out that this year’s results should not be compared with previous years, as each school has taken a separate path in grading pupils. 

He added: “This year-group has shown tremendous resilience and fortitude to cope with the uncertainties, challenges and interruptions of the past 18 months and we wish them all the very best for the future.” 

The majority of the year group secure places at their first or second choice universities and 10 pupils successfully achieved their Oxbridge offers. 

London A Level results
Education News
Woodford News

