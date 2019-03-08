Search

Barkingside schoolgirl scores highest possible mark in Mensa IQ test

PUBLISHED: 17:00 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:37 04 June 2019

Anushka Dixit, who goes to school in Barkingside, scored the highest possible mark in the Mensa IQ. Picture: Arti Dixit

An 11-year-old girl from Barkingside has scored the highest mark possible on the Mensa IQ test - two points higher than the estimated IQs of Professor Stephen Hawking and Albert Einstein.

Anushka Dixit, a Year 6 pupil at Avanti Court Primary School in Carlton Drive, scored 162 points, meaning she is well above the "genius benchmark" of 140.

Anushka, who memorised the periodic table in under 40 minutes, took the test on April 20 at the University of East London.

Einstein never took an IQ test but he was estimated to have an IQ of 160, the same score as Stephen Hawking.

With the score Anushka received, she now qualifies for Mensa membership, also known as the High IQ society.

Anushka's parents said they are "extremely proud" of her and astonished by her results.

Anushka's dad, Neeraj, said: "She was so excited. There were a lot of people in their 40s sitting the exam, so it's a huge achievement for her. She sat through the whole three-hour exam and attempted everything and got 100per cent.

"There are only a few people under the age of 11 that have achieved this.

"She is the only one in the family that has achieved this. Despite her mum having breast cancer and going through chemotherapy, she has been brave for Anushka and always put on a brave face, and always supported her.

"Anushka has achieved this in spite of that going on at home."

After passing her 11-plus, Anushka was offered places at five grammar schools and she's chosen to go to Woodford County High School for Girls.

Anushka's mum, Arti, said: "I knew my daughter Anushka Dixit was a dexterous child since birth. Having passed the 11-plus exams with very little preparation while I was undergoing my breast cancer treatment, was something that I believe only Anushka could do. As she was insisting me to book a test, I told her to go and give it a go."

Anushka said she started to cry when she got the results of the test.

"When I received my results, I started to cry," she said. "I was really happy however something was tugging me and later on I realised that it was my self-confidence and self-esteem that was commencing to boost up.

"I never knew that I was that smart but now I believe that whatever the future holds for me is bound to be unpredictable. The entire credit goes to my lovely mum whose support and love was innumerable. I couldn't have been more thankful to her and my dad."

