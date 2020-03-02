Art and design students exhibit their work in Ilford

New City College student Toni-Ann Robertson at the Homeland exhibition. Picture: New City College New City College

College students showcased their work at an exhibition in Ilford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The exhibition of work by New City College art and design students at Space Ilford. Picture: New City College The exhibition of work by New City College art and design students at Space Ilford. Picture: New City College

The event displayed work done by art and design students at New City College, which has campuses in Ilford and Chadwell Heath.

The exhibition, called Homeland, was the students' end of term show and was hosted at Space Ilford.

You may also want to watch:

The college said the show gave students the chance to make decisions on how to display their creations, work to deadlines and work as part of a team.

It was organised by the college's creative department and took place last month.

Janet Smith, principal of the Epping Forest and Redbridge campuses, said: "The exhibition is such a positive opportunity for talented art and design students."

For many of the students, it was the first time they had the chance to exhibit their work to the community and Ms Smith added that the event provided them with "invalauble experience".