Applications open for 2022/23 school places in Redbridge

Published: 12:02 PM September 1, 2021

Applications are open for places at Redbridge schools in 2022/23 - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

The admissions process is now open for places at Redbridge schools for the 2022/23 academic year.

Applications opened today (September 1) and parents and carers can now apply online via the council’s website.

The deadline for secondary school admission applications is Sunday, October 3, while applications for a place at primary school, or for a transfer from infants to juniors, must be received by Saturday, January 15 2022.

The council said parents of children currently in Year 2 in an infant school will need to apply for a Year 3 place in a junior or primary school, as children do not automatically transfer.

Parents are able to name six preferred schools when making the application.

Cllr Elaine Norman, cabinet member for children and young people, said: “Competition can be fierce for places in our schools so I would urge parents to start thinking about their school choices as soon as possible.

“If they don’t get their application completed before the deadline and let the council know their six preferred schools, there is a possibility they won’t get a place at a school they really want their child to attend.”