Anti-hate crime workshops to be delivered in Redbridge

Published: 4:43 PM October 18, 2021

A series of workshops will be delivered across Redbridge to challenge forms of hate.

Seven groups will receive cash from the Mayor of London’s Shared Endeavour fund to run programmes challenging racism, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, anti-migrant sentiment and other forms of hate.

Redbridge Council announced the initiative on Friday, October 15, at the end of National Hate Crime Awareness week.

Council leader Cllr Jas Athwal said: “Now more than ever, this message is vital. Having endured hatred, racism and bigotry myself, as a practising Sikh and British Indian, I know the importance of challenging hate and sending a strong message that Redbridge is a safe and welcoming place to all.

“Redbridge is our home and we will never let hate win.”

The organisations which received funding are: the Anne Frank Trust, Arc Theatre, East Side Community Heritage, Maccabi GB (Stand Up! Education Against Discrimination), Naz Legacy Foundation, Solutions not Sides and West Ham United Foundation.