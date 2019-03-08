Search

We're learning to talk well here at Al-Noor Schools

PUBLISHED: 11:34 24 April 2019

Children at Al-Noor Primary School, Green Lane, Goodmayes, develop their vocabulary. Picture: Al-Noor Schools

Children at Al-Noor Primary School, Green Lane, Goodmayes, develop their vocabulary. Picture: Al-Noor Schools

Archant

Two pupils at Al-Noor Primary School, Green Lane, Goodmayes – Khadijah (Year 6) and Inaya (Year 5) – write a story about the school’s programme to widen vocabulary.

Ofsted's new inspection framework emphasises the importance of promoting rich vocabulary across subjects.

Some Redbridge schools, including Al-Noor Schools (Independent and Voluntary Aided) are already developing pupil oracy.

Teachers have received training and are teaching pupils to articulate themselves well and use sophisticated words.

Some of our pupils have made amazing progress. For example, yesterday a Year 1 pupil said: “I can inspect the enchanting glistening stars connecting together to make a beautiful picture. I felt positive and jovial.”

Another one said: “When I approached the moon I observed clusters of golden shimmering stars, they were escalating above the earth. I felt ecstatic and extraordinarily joyful.”

We asked their teacher how they'd become so eloquent. She said she introduces advanced words connected to topics, explains their meanings with pictures and sentences, building excitement so children keep using them.

We hope all children improve their oracy!

