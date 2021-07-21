News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Education

Charity cash provides 200 tablets for SEND college students

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 11:30 AM July 21, 2021   
The tablets were funded as part of an initiative to improve the lives of SEND students who lack access to digital technology.

The tablets were funded as part of an initiative to improve the lives of SEND students who lack access to digital technology. - Credit: New City College

Adult students with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) at New City College have been given an internet connection, data, and a digital device thanks to charity funding. 

Money from the Good Things Foundation enabled the college to provide 200 digital tablets, as well as training on how to use them, to adult students on their campuses in Hackney, Tower Hamlets, and Redbridge. 

Andy Greaves, deputy group curriculum director for creative and digital at New City College, said: “Lockdown brought into sharp focus the need to provide our learners with both the skills and the tools to engage digitally for study, employment and life - and this project has helped us take positive steps to address this.” 

The funding was part of the Digital Lifeline Initiative, which was launched to improve the lives of students with learning disabilities who have little or no access to such technology. 

Education News
East London News

