Which Redbridge restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

PUBLISHED: 15:16 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:16 31 July 2020

People are being encouraged to eat out once again with the government's new Eat Out to Help Out scheme, which begins on Monday, August 3. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

People are being encouraged to eat out once again with the government's new Eat Out to Help Out scheme, which begins on Monday, August 3. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme — designed to boost the economy — begins on Monday, August 3.

The government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme begins next Monday, August 3, and will last until the end of the month. Picture: UK Government

Lasting until the end of the month, customers will receive 50 per cent off food and non-alcoholic drinks between Monday and Wednesday (up to £10 per person).

Some Ilford outlets participating in the scheme include:

• Creams Cafe

• Watan Restaurant

• Kitchenette Lounge

• Lahori Darbar

• Tabla Restaurant

• Eden peri peri

• Valentines Park Cafe

• Manjaros

• Wazzir Restaurant

A full list can be found by visiting tax.service.gov.uk/eat-out-to-help-out/find-a-restaurant.

Many of the most popular chains, such as Burger King, KFC, Pizza Express, Caffè Nero and Wetherspoons are also getting involved. A full list of those outlets can be found by visiting www.tax.service.gov.uk.

