Which Redbridge restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

People are being encouraged to eat out once again with the government's new Eat Out to Help Out scheme, which begins on Monday, August 3. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Archant

The government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme — designed to boost the economy — begins on Monday, August 3.

The government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme begins next Monday, August 3, and will last until the end of the month. Picture: UK Government The government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme begins next Monday, August 3, and will last until the end of the month. Picture: UK Government

Lasting until the end of the month, customers will receive 50 per cent off food and non-alcoholic drinks between Monday and Wednesday (up to £10 per person).

Some Ilford outlets participating in the scheme include:

• Creams Cafe

• Watan Restaurant

• Kitchenette Lounge

• Lahori Darbar

• Tabla Restaurant

• Eden peri peri

• Valentines Park Cafe

• Manjaros

• Wazzir Restaurant

A full list can be found by visiting tax.service.gov.uk/eat-out-to-help-out/find-a-restaurant.

Many of the most popular chains, such as Burger King, KFC, Pizza Express, Caffè Nero and Wetherspoons are also getting involved. A full list of those outlets can be found by visiting www.tax.service.gov.uk.