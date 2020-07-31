Which Redbridge restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?
PUBLISHED: 15:16 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:16 31 July 2020
Archant
The government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme — designed to boost the economy — begins on Monday, August 3.
Lasting until the end of the month, customers will receive 50 per cent off food and non-alcoholic drinks between Monday and Wednesday (up to £10 per person).
Some Ilford outlets participating in the scheme include:
• Creams Cafe
• Watan Restaurant
• Kitchenette Lounge
• Lahori Darbar
• Tabla Restaurant
• Eden peri peri
• Valentines Park Cafe
• Manjaros
• Wazzir Restaurant
A full list can be found by visiting tax.service.gov.uk/eat-out-to-help-out/find-a-restaurant.
Many of the most popular chains, such as Burger King, KFC, Pizza Express, Caffè Nero and Wetherspoons are also getting involved. A full list of those outlets can be found by visiting www.tax.service.gov.uk.
