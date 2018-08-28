Search

Early Christmas present for Redbridge residents as new bridge opens

PUBLISHED: 12:05 24 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:05 24 December 2018

Cllr Athwal reopened the bridge and said the previous crossing was unsafe. Picture: Redbridge Labour

Archant

Residents received an early Christmas present when a renovated bridge in Ray Lodge Park, Woodford Green, was reopened.

The Bridge crosses the River Roding. Picture Redbridge LabourThe Bridge crosses the River Roding. Picture Redbridge Labour

It had been in need of repair following years of neglect.

However the true extent of the damage was only made apparent once construction workers had begun replacing wood and discovered that much of the bridge was rotten.

Council leader, Councillor Jas Athwal said: “Christmas has come early in Woodford.

“I know how important the bridge is to local people and I’m delighted to open it up to public use once again.

“The bridge was extensively damaged and unsafe to use. We could have rushed the job and ended up with a bridge not fit for purpose but instead we did the responsible thing and invested in our future.

“This bridge will last another few decades so the residents of Woodford and their children can enjoy it for many years to come.”

The bridge crosses the River Roding and connects Ray Lodge Park and Ashton Playing Fields

