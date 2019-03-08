'We wanted to help local people in need' - Ilford plumbing company raise funds for Redbridge Foodbank

Dyno Plumbing has donated £1,070 to Redbridge Foodbank. Picture: Tammy Vinton Archant

The Ilford branch of a plumbing company has raised more than £1,000 for Redbridge Foodbank.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The cheque for £1,070 was handed to the foodbank volunteers in Jubilee Church in Ilford by Dyno Plumbing.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Dyno Plumbing, which is part of British Gas, said: "We wanted to do something to help local people in need. We chose the Redbridge Foodbank as it is a part of the Trussell Trust, a well-known network of foodbanks across the UK, providing food parcels to individuals and families from all walks of life and the tireless work their volunteers do every day.

"We want to thank all of our staff for raising £1,070, particularly those who fasted and all the colleagues, family and friends who sponsored them for every day they fasted."

The Trussell Trust, founded in 2004 and now has a network of 428 foodbanks, supports communities and churches to open foodbanks across the UK.