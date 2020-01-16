Plans refused to turn Hainault dry cleaners into takeaway restaurant

A planning application submitted to Redbridge Council to convert this drycleaners in New North Road, Hainault, into a takeaway has been refused. Picture: Google Archant

A planning application to turn a Hainault dry cleaners into a takeaway restaurant has been refused by Redbridge Council.

The application to turn Dry Cleaners of Hainault, at 200 New North Road, into a hot food takeaway was submitted on November 7 last year.

"The existing commercial layout would be altered to facilitate the required areas for the proposed takeaway functions," the application says.

"The proposal does not require the need to extend the commercial footprint area.

"The small amenity space at the rear will be retained for refuse / recycling bin storage.

"The shopfront windows and shutters will be retained and the advertisement board altered to suit the new takeaway required graphics and back illuminated lighting."

Permission to change the premises into a takeaway restaurant was refused by Redbridge Council on January 15, stating that inadequate details had been provided about the extraction flue equipment and the development would "prejudice safe and efficient functioning of the public highway".