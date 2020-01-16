Search

Advanced search

Plans refused to turn Hainault dry cleaners into takeaway restaurant

PUBLISHED: 15:00 17 January 2020

A planning application submitted to Redbridge Council to convert this drycleaners in New North Road, Hainault, into a takeaway has been refused. Picture: Google

A planning application submitted to Redbridge Council to convert this drycleaners in New North Road, Hainault, into a takeaway has been refused. Picture: Google

Archant

A planning application to turn a Hainault dry cleaners into a takeaway restaurant has been refused by Redbridge Council.

The application to turn Dry Cleaners of Hainault, at 200 New North Road, into a hot food takeaway was submitted on November 7 last year.

"The existing commercial layout would be altered to facilitate the required areas for the proposed takeaway functions," the application says.

You may also want to watch:

"The proposal does not require the need to extend the commercial footprint area.

"The small amenity space at the rear will be retained for refuse / recycling bin storage.

"The shopfront windows and shutters will be retained and the advertisement board altered to suit the new takeaway required graphics and back illuminated lighting."

Permission to change the premises into a takeaway restaurant was refused by Redbridge Council on January 15, stating that inadequate details had been provided about the extraction flue equipment and the development would "prejudice safe and efficient functioning of the public highway".

Most Read

Street scammers targeting Ilford shoppers with sleight of hand

Redbridge council is urging people to not fall for the three-cup-scam. Picture: Redbridge Council

New £20k project aims to change mindsets of people buying sex in Redbridge

Police conduct regular patrols of Ilford Lane and the surrounding streets. Picture: Ellena Cruse

In a first two Muslim women join leadership panel which oversees 20,000 across Redbridge

Members of FORMO's new leadership panel. Picture: Khalid Sharif

Government report reveals how busy Redbridge’s overground stations really are

Ilford, Seven Kings, Goodmayes and Chadwell Heath stations. Pictures: Recorder archives

Ilford religious leaders highlight tolerance at human rights event

Ravinder Singh from the Ilford Sikh Gurdwara speaking at The State Religion and Conflict event. Picture: HAC UK

Most Read

Street scammers targeting Ilford shoppers with sleight of hand

Redbridge council is urging people to not fall for the three-cup-scam. Picture: Redbridge Council

New £20k project aims to change mindsets of people buying sex in Redbridge

Police conduct regular patrols of Ilford Lane and the surrounding streets. Picture: Ellena Cruse

In a first two Muslim women join leadership panel which oversees 20,000 across Redbridge

Members of FORMO's new leadership panel. Picture: Khalid Sharif

Government report reveals how busy Redbridge’s overground stations really are

Ilford, Seven Kings, Goodmayes and Chadwell Heath stations. Pictures: Recorder archives

Ilford religious leaders highlight tolerance at human rights event

Ravinder Singh from the Ilford Sikh Gurdwara speaking at The State Religion and Conflict event. Picture: HAC UK

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Daggers sign attacker Reid on loan from Stevenage

Alex Reid of Ebbsfleet finds the net against Dagenham & Redbridge (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Daggers blog: Now’s the time to strike with more forward planning

New Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon claps the fans during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020

Leyton Orient sign midfielder Cisse from Gillingham as Ogie joins Dover on loan

Ousseynou Cisse battle for the ball during a pre-season friendly at Stadium MK against Leicester City

Leyton Orient boss Embleton is ready to make tough decisions ahead of Port Vale trip

Orient's Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Woodford youngsters thrive in Alexandra Palace mud to stay top of Met League table

Woodford Green under-13 girls L to R: Tilly, Molly and Abigail hit the hill at speed at the Met League
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists