Redbridge’s most miserable day revealed: Three decades of weather analysed

Most miserable day is not to be confused with the Blue Monday. Picture: Barry Batchelor PA Archive/PA Images

A date in January has been named as the most miserable day of the year for Redbridge residents.

As if the post-Christmas period wasn’t bleak enough, 30 years of weather data has been analysed to pinpoint both the coldest and darkest day for those living in the borough.

Unlike most of the country which will experience this condition on January 15, those living or working in Redbridge will experience it a day later on January 16 according to heating specialists Glowing Embers.

A Glowing Embers spokesman said: “If you’ve not already stocked up on your firewood, prepare to brace yourself as odds are, the weather is only going to get worse as we continue into the new year.

“But forewarned is forearmed, and if you only knew when the coldest and darkest day of the year was likely to be, then you could be fully prepared with whatever it takes: extra sweaters, thick woolly socks, fleece-lined reindeer-patterned onesie, and a full day spent in bed watching Netflix… you name it.”

Not to be confused with Blue Monday (which falls on January 21) Glowing Embers said the most miserable day of the year for Redbridge residents will see temperatures between 4.5 and 5 degrees.