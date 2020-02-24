Search

Driver flees scene of Wanstead crash that left two injured

PUBLISHED: 10:38 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:38 24 February 2020

Emergency services were called to reports of a car crash in Camrbidge Park, Wanstead, early on Sunday morning. Picture: Google Maps

Emergency services were called to reports of a car crash in Camrbidge Park, Wanstead, early on Sunday morning. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Two people suffered injuries in an early morning car crash in Wanstead yesterday (Sunday, February 23) that saw the driver of one vehicle flee the scene before police arrived.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman confirmed officers were called at 00.32am on Sunday, February 23 to reports of a collision between two cars in Cambridge Park Road.

She added: "The driver and passenger of one of the vehicles suffered minor injuries.

"The driver of the second car decamped from the scene.

"No arrests have been made; enquiries continue.

A spokesman for the London Fire Brigade confirmed that firefighters from Woodford Fire Station had been called to the incident to help free a woman and they had been made aware that the driver of the second vehicle had fled the scene before emergency services arrived.

An LFB spokeswoman added: "We were called at 00.45am to Cambridge Park, Wanstead to reports of two vehicles in collision.

"Our crews released one woman who had become trapped in her vehicle and left her in the care of London Ambulance Service paramedics.

"The incident was declared over for us at 1.35am and two fire engines from Leytonstone and Woodford attended."

