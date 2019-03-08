Driver on the run after crashing car into a wall in Barkingside
PUBLISHED: 11:00 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:00 23 September 2019
Archant
Police are investigating after a driver fled the scene after crashing his car.
Officers were called to Cranbrook Road, Barkingside on Saturday, September 21 at 12.58am.
A Met Police spokesman said: "The driver of the vehicle had fled the scene prior to police arrival.
"No injuries were reported.
"No arrests have been made and inquires continue."
If you know anything about the incident call police on 101.