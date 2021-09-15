News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Driver dies after Ilford shopfront crash

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 12:41 PM September 15, 2021   
Cranbrook Road, Ilford, at the junction with Beal Road.

Police were called to Cranbrook Road in Ilford in the early hours of Sunday morning to reports a car had collided with a shopfront. - Credit: Google

The driver of a car which crashed into an Ilford shopfront has died in hospital.

Police were called to the crash in Cranbrook Road by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 4.45am on Sunday, September 12. 

Two men in the car were taken to hospital. 

The driver suffered “life-threatening” injuries and was taken to hospital in a critical condition. 

A Met spokesperson said that he died of his injuries last night, September 14. 

His next of kin have been informed.

“The passenger’s condition was not life-threatening,” the spokesperson added. 

No arrests have been made. 

