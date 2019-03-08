Hainault charity launches virtual Christmas tree fundraiser

Avril Mills, founder of the Dream Factory charity, Picture: Paul Bennett Archant

A Hainault charity which aims to brighten the lives of children and young adults with severe disabilities wants your help to make more dreams come true by contributing to a virtual Christmas tree.

The Dream Factory has launched its annual Christmas fundraiser and this year it has come up with something a little different - a virtual Christmas tree.

Rather than send a card to friends and family, you can switch on a light, hang a bauble or buy a present for the Dream Factory's virtual Christmas tree and send the link to family and friends wishing them a merry Christmas.

Avril Mills BEM, founder of the Dream Factory, said: "Please help us grant more dreams by sending a Christmas message to your friends, work colleagues and family on our virtual Christmas Tree. Help us make more dreams come true."

Your donation can be as big or as little as you want and can be made by visiting https://visufund.co.uk/the-dream-factory.