Mayor of London Sadiq Khan awards Downshall Primary School for outstanding performance

Joanne McCartney, deputy mayor, with Downshall Primary School headteacher Ian Bennett. Picture: Greater London Authority/Eleanor Bentall Greater London Authority/Eleanor Bentall

Downshall Primary School in Seven Kings has been celebrated for its outstanding performance.

The Schools for Success programme was created in 2017 to improve the support given to children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The programme recognises primary and secondary schools that ensure strong progress for their lowest attaining pupils, have a strong overall performance and share their work with other schools.

The ceremony was hosted by London's deputy mayor for education and childcare, Joanne McCartney.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "I'd like to congratulate the staff of Downshall Primary School for their excellent work.

"London has the best schools and teachers in the country, and by working together we can make sure that no young Londoner is left behind."

Ian Bennett, Downshall headteacher, added: "I was very proud to accept this award on behalf of the school.

"The award is the result of our staff's dedication and commitment to all our pupils at Downshall."