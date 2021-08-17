Coaching boss urges more holiday sports funding for disadvantaged children

Published: 5:04 PM August 17, 2021

Tony Charles, boss of Foundation Sports in Redbridge, has called for an increase in holiday sports funding for disadvantaged Redbridge children - Credit: Steve Stills

The head of a sports coaching company has called for holiday sports funding for disadvantaged Redbridge children to be doubled.

In January, the borough was allocated £894,890 for 2021 from the government’s School Holiday Activity Fund, which pays for healthy food and activities for children on free school meals during the holidays.

However, Tony Charles, boss of Foundation Sports in Redbridge, claims that the money is only enough to help 20 per cent of disadvantaged children in the borough.

Mr Charles said: “We’re thankful for the funding, but I would like to see it double to £1.8 million next year for our borough so we can help twice as many kids who need it.

“It’s a modest investment which will lead to huge returns for our community - our kids will become healthier, happier, more active, and stay out of trouble in the process.”

A government spokesperson noted that in July additional funding was made available through “contingency arrangement”, taking Redbridge’s allocation to £1,033,380.

The Recorder understands that Redbridge Council had already commissioned their activities when this allocation was made available.

The government spokesperson said: “We have taken action to ensure families and children have the support they need throughout the summer, including through our expanded holiday activities and food programme which will provide free meals and enriching activities to thousands of disadvantaged children in the holidays across England this year.

“Further support for children and young people’s recovery is available through our ambitious £3 billion investment, and nearly three quarters of eligible secondary schools across England are hosting a summer school as part of this effort.”

Foundation Sports works in more than 400 schools across the UK and is one of Redbridge Council’s partners to deliver the school holiday programme this summer.

The council's scheme offered 1,155 places for secondary school children and included various activities including football, dance, and boxercise.

Mr Charles said: “I’m really pleased that Foundation Sports is helping hundreds of local kids who are on free school meals by coaching them in sports and helping them embrace a healthy lifestyle.”