Climbers complete Three Peak Challenge in 24 hours for Ilford’s Frenford Youth Club

The group of nine climbers at the base of Ben Nevis. L-R: Tony Wakeling, Mouhssin Ismail, Irfan Shah, Martin Solder, Yasin Patel, Nilesh Vaghela, Dan Beer, Dave McEwen and Ashfaq Ahmed. Picture: Frenford Youth Club Picture: Frenford Youth Club Archant

A group of climbers has completed the Three Peaks Challenge in 24 hours to raise money for Ilford’s Frenford Youth Club and famine in Yemen.

Four of the six climbers who reached the top of Snowdon. L-R: Dave McEwen, Ashfaq Ahmed, Dan Beer and Yasin Patel. Not pictured are the other two climbers Martin Solder and Tony Wakeling. Picture: Frenford Youth Club Four of the six climbers who reached the top of Snowdon. L-R: Dave McEwen, Ashfaq Ahmed, Dan Beer and Yasin Patel. Not pictured are the other two climbers Martin Solder and Tony Wakeling. Picture: Frenford Youth Club

Irfan Shah, Ashfaq Ahmed, Dave McEwen, Yasin Patel, Martin Solder, Nilesh Vaghela, Mouhssin Ismail, Tony Wakeling and Dan Beer undertook the challenge on July 26 and 27.

With the collection of donations – due to end next week (around August 7) – currently exceeding its £4,000 target, the youth club’s operations nManager Irfan says the pain is totally worthwhile.

“It was really tricky. Six of us managed all three in 24 hours, but it was an amazing effort from everyone. With changes to the [coronavirus] regulations, we’re now able to get the majority of our activities back on once again. This fundraiser will help us do that free of charge.”

Activities will begin from today, Monday August 3, and Irfan encourages those interested to book their place by contacting info@frenfordclubs.org or @Frenford_Clubs on Twitter.

Jamie and Pete Drummond from Essex Boys and Girls Clubs generously drove the group from peak to peak. Picture: Frenford Youth Club Jamie and Pete Drummond from Essex Boys and Girls Clubs generously drove the group from peak to peak. Picture: Frenford Youth Club

Frenfold Youth Club has been running since 1928, and operating from its current site – The Jack Carter Centre, The Drive – for 10 years.

All nine climbers, with the exception of Tony and Dan, attended as youngsters; Irfan has also worked there for the past 16 years.

It’s a place close to their hearts, with the group all too aware of its impact on young people in the area.

Irfan is equally conscious of the fact that coronavirus has prevented those youngsters from being able to enjoy the club for months, something he is keen to remedy: “Many young people have been stuck at home during Covid-19 with a lack of focus on health and fitness. We can’t wait to provide an outlet again, in a safe and socially-distanced way.”

Splitting the proceeds with the Yemen famine honours “what Frenford is all about” — supporting children and young people.

The club already does this locally; it now wishes to do so nationally by funding the delivery of essential supplies to the war-torn country.

Irfan originally set a modest target of £3,000; with that achieved, he adjusted it to £4,000.

Donations stand at £4,406, with Irfan desperate to reach £5,000 before the week is out. To help the club, visit gofundme.com/f/3-peaks-challenge.