Charity Sindh Doctors Association UK donate laptops to Ilford primary school to help underprivileged children access remote learning

Highlands Primary School's Sandeep Kaur (left) and Dr Atwal receives laptop donation from Dr Fahad Memon (centre) with Ilford South MP Sam Tarry. Picture: Dr Fahad Memon Archant

A group of doctors donated 10 laptops to Highlands Primary School to help underprivileged children access learning remotely.

The President of Sindh Doctors Association Uk Dr Shahbux Lashari with Highlands Primary associate head teacher Sandeep Kaur. Picture: Dr Fahad Memon The President of Sindh Doctors Association Uk Dr Shahbux Lashari with Highlands Primary associate head teacher Sandeep Kaur. Picture: Dr Fahad Memon

Members from the Sindh Doctors Association UK invited Ilford South MP Sam Tarry for the drop-off on Friday, September 11.

In July the group launched a fundraiser to help parents who can’t afford laptops for their children, particularly as these have been so necessary throughout the pandemic.

Organiser Dr Fahad Memon said: “Lots of families have no laptop so their children cannot access online resources, which means they are missing their learning.

“We are donating laptops to schools, which then they can loan to parents for their children to use.”

The president of Sindh Doctors Association UK, Dr Shahbux Lashare was at the handover, along with Highlands headteacher Dr Kulvarn Atwal and associate headteacher Sandeep Kaur.