Growing army of litter pickers help clean up Wanstead

The group clened up Wanstead. Photo: Paul Donovan Archant

Litter pickers were out in force in Wanstead at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Some 15 people armed with bags and litter grabbing devices fanned out across roads in the area on Saturday and Sunday (February 16 and 17).

The litter picking session was the second time that the team has gone out, in a bid to clean up the town.

Wanstead Village councillors Paul Donovan, Jo Blackman and Daniel Morgan Thomas teamed up with the volunteers to undertake the work.

Cllr Jo Blackman said it is encouraging to see growing support for the clean up.

“We are getting more people joining each time,” she said.

“There were also a lot of thanks from the locals for the work of the volunteers.

“It shows how much people in Wanstead really care about the area.”

If you want to get involved contact the Wanstead Village councillors.