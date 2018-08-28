Black cabs will be exempt from ULEZ charge in Redbridge

Transport for London (TfL) confirmed that black cabs will not have to pay a charge when the Ultra Low Emission Zone ULEZ) comes to Redbridge.

In 2021 cars that don’t meet exhaust emission standards driving through the zone, will have to pay £12.50 a day, with buses, coaches and lorries, paying £100.

Anyone who does not comply with the zone will be fined £160 and £1,000 respectively.

Councillor for Wanstead Village, Paul Donovan, welcomes the ULEZ but does not understand why black cabs should be exempt.

In a letter sent to the Recorder, he said: “A rather strange exemption to the is the 21,000 black cabs, which will not have to pay the charge, despite generating 16per cent of all transport nitrous oxide in London.”

Alex Williams, TfL’s director of city planning, said: “Taxis provide a vital fully-accessible service in London and, like other wheelchair accessible vehicles, they will be exempt from the ULEZ when it launches in April.

“We are working hard to make the taxi fleet greener.

“Since January 2018 all new cabs have been required to be zero emission capable and we have recently announced proposals to reduce the maximum age a taxi can operate in the capital.”

A spokesman for TfL explained that black cabs are also compelled by law to take any fare within a 6-mile radius of Charing Cross, and any journey under 12 miles, meaning drivers will have no choice about whether they cross the boundary.

He said that as black cabs have a life of 15 years the fleet will get “greener and greener” as time goes on.