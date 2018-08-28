Woman sexually assaulted on Ilford train

Do you recognise this man? Picture: BTP Archant

A woman was sexually assaulted on a train between Stratford and Ilford.

Detectives have launched an appeal and are looking to track down another passenger to help them with their inquiries.

At approximately 5.25pm on December 11 a woman was touched inappropriately below the waist by a man she did not know onboard a busy train.

The victim moved away, but the man followed her and continued to be inappropriate.

A British Transport Police (BTP) spokesman said: “Officers believe the man shown in this image may have information which could help them investigate.

“If you know who he is, contact BTP.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any other information should text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 425 of 11/12/2018.

Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.