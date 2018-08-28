Met appeal after suspected thieves crash into police car and injure Ilford officers

The police car was damaged in the crash. Photo: Archant Archant

Police officers were taken to hospital after suspected thieves crashed into their car in Ilford.

Officers were called to Blythswood Road, Goodmayes on Saturday (January 19) following reports of men trying to break into a van at 4.50am.

When police arrived at the scene, three men made off in a car.

A Met Police spokesman said: “This car, a blue Skoda Octavia, which was travelling at speed lost control in Ilford High Road and was involved in a collision with a marked police car.

“Two male uniformed police officers were injured as a result and taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service.

“Their condition is not believed to be serious.”

Police have launched an investigation and are appealing for information and witnesses.

One man, aged 31, has been on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and theft from a motor vehicle.

“Efforts to trace the outstanding suspects continue,” the spokesman added.

“These individuals may have injuries and if anyone witnessed anything suspicious prior to the collision or after, we would ask the public to contact us.”

Police are urging anyone with dashcam footage that caught the blue Skoda Octavia to contact the East Area CID on 020 8345 1622. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800555111.