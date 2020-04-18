Search

M11 South Woodford closed after accident – diversion in place

PUBLISHED: 18:31 18 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:31 18 April 2020

The southbound M11 is closed following a multi-vehicle accident. Picture: Highways England

The southbound M11 is closed following a multi-vehicle accident. Picture: Highways England

The M11 is closed southbound between J6 (Theydon Garnon) and J4 (South Woodford) due to a multiple vehicle collision.

All emergency services are working at the scene in a response being led by Essex Police.

Highways England has traffic officers and contractors working to assist with closures. A diversion route is available:

Please follow the “Solid Black Circle”

Exit the M11 southbound junction 6 and join the M25 anti-clockwise.

Follow the M25 anti-clockwise from junction 27 to junction 26.

Exit the M25 at junction 26, at the roundabout take the third exit onto A121 Honey Lane and continue on the A121.

At the Wake Arms’ roundabout take the third exit onto the A104 Epping New Road.

Continue following the A104 for approximately 6.2 miles / 9.5 km to the Waterworks A406 interchange.

At Waterworks interchange take the first exit onto the A406 (E) North Circular clockwise directional to approach Redbridge roundabout A406/M11 junction 4 interchange.

Rejoin the M11 southbound at J4.

Please only travel if essential and remember, Stay Home | Protect Our NHS | Save Lives

