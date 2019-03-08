Firefighters tackle blaze at disused Ilford health centre

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a disused health centre in South Park Drive on April 29. Picture: Google Archant

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a disused Seven Kings health centre.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to reports of a fire at the centre on South Park Drive at 3.55pm yesterday, April 29.

They brought the fire under control by 5.15pm.

Part of the single-storey centre was damaged by fire, an LFB spokesman said, but there were no reported injuries.

Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters attended from stations including Barking, East Ham and Ilford.