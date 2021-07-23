Dispersal order issued ahead of fears over ‘illegal music events’
Published: 12:40 PM July 23, 2021
- Credit: MPS
Police have issued a 48-hour dispersal order in three Redbridge wards over fears of “illegal music events” this weekend.
A section 35 dispersal zone covering Chadwell, Goodmayes and Seven Kings has been authorised from 2pm today (Friday, July 23) until the same time on Sunday.
Police say the order is "in response to intelligence received about potential illegal music events” in those wards.
Authorised by an inspector, a dispersal zone allows police to tell a person who is deemed to be committing or likely to commit antisocial behaviour to leave an area for 48 hours.