News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Dispersal order issued ahead of fears over ‘illegal music events’

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 12:40 PM July 23, 2021   
Hackney police officers have been granted a dispersal order. Picture: Met Police

Redbridge police officers have been granted a dispersal order in a zone covering three wards. Picture: Met Police - Credit: MPS

Police have issued a 48-hour dispersal order in three Redbridge wards over fears of “illegal music events” this weekend.

A section 35 dispersal zone covering Chadwell, Goodmayes and Seven Kings has been authorised from 2pm today (Friday, July 23) until the same time on Sunday.

Police say the order is "in response to intelligence received about potential illegal music events” in those wards.

Authorised by an inspector, a dispersal zone allows police to tell a person who is deemed to be committing or likely to commit antisocial behaviour to leave an area for 48 hours.

You may also want to watch:

Metropolitan Police
Crime
Goodmayes News
Chadwell Heath News
Seven Kings News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ilford Retail Park

Planning and Development

Plans for retail park development move step closer

Victoria Munro, LDRS

Logo Icon
London Ambulance Services attended an address in Bramston Close, Hainault, after there were reports

London Ambulance Service

Man taken to 'heart attack centre' after Barkingside crash

Daniel Gayne

person
Aisa Khan Sampson-Spencer

Man wanted for allegedly driving 'recklessly' in Ilford with baby in car

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
A man was rushed to hospital and the ground floor of a house was damaged in a fire in Gants Hill.

London Fire Brigade

Man dies in hospital after Gants Hill fire

Daniel Gayne

person