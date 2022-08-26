Photos: Disability awareness festival held in Wanstead

Gallery

Performances, games, arts and crafts were part of a disability festival held in Wanstead.

Christchurch Green hosted Disability Festival in the Park, an annual event raising disability awareness.

Ethan McAllister, 5, having fun with a numbers game - Credit: Ken Mears

One Place East created a fundraising page for donations towards the staging of the festival, which it said offers those with disabilities and long term health conditions the chance to showcase their talents and join in with the likes of workshops and sports.

Part of the programme of stage performances at the Disability Festival in the Park in Wanstead - Credit: Ken Mears

The event also included live music, food and drink and information stands.

The festival was held at Christchurch Green - Credit: Ken Mears

An exhibition called 1952 was also part of the festival, where Redbridge members of Uniting Friends displayed art relating to that time.

David Kaye with his painting based on the year 1952 - Credit: Ken Mears

Based in Gants Hill, Uniting Friends offers adults with a learning disability the chance to take part in social and educational activities.

Simon Adams, Anaud Rudolph and Rosalind Robinson showcase their art - Credit: Ken Mears

The exhibition was funded by a Redbridge Council arts grant, with the work set to go on display at Redbridge Central Library in Ilford later this year.

People on the stage getting into some African drumming and dancing - Credit: Ken Mears

Representatives from Tate Modern will also judge the entries on Monday (August 29) as part of a yearly contest run in partnership with the gallery, according to Uniting Friends chief executive Russell Lerner.





Rani Kour with her artwork - Credit: Ken Mears

Stage performances were held as part of the day - Credit: Ken Mears





People enjoying the festival in the sunshine - Credit: Ken Mears



