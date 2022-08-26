Gallery
Photos: Disability awareness festival held in Wanstead
- Credit: Ken Mears
Performances, games, arts and crafts were part of a disability festival held in Wanstead.
Christchurch Green hosted Disability Festival in the Park, an annual event raising disability awareness.
One Place East created a fundraising page for donations towards the staging of the festival, which it said offers those with disabilities and long term health conditions the chance to showcase their talents and join in with the likes of workshops and sports.
The event also included live music, food and drink and information stands.
An exhibition called 1952 was also part of the festival, where Redbridge members of Uniting Friends displayed art relating to that time.
Based in Gants Hill, Uniting Friends offers adults with a learning disability the chance to take part in social and educational activities.
The exhibition was funded by a Redbridge Council arts grant, with the work set to go on display at Redbridge Central Library in Ilford later this year.
Most Read
- 1 'World-class' university set to open Ilford campus
- 2 Redbridge GCSE results 2022: Live updates from across the borough
- 3 Redbridge A Level results 2022: Live updates for borough's schools
- 4 Redbridge teen creates major company clones
- 5 Can you answer these GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
- 6 Elizabeth line: Date confirmed for extension to services into central London
- 7 Thunderstorm warning issued for London and south east England
- 8 Pub loses licence temporarily after rape allegation
- 9 Central part-suspension lifted but delays remain after fire at Bank station
- 10 'Do not eat' - Lidl recalls product over bacteria fears
Representatives from Tate Modern will also judge the entries on Monday (August 29) as part of a yearly contest run in partnership with the gallery, according to Uniting Friends chief executive Russell Lerner.