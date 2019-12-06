Search

Digital initiative teaches Redbridge residents new skills to boost employment

PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 December 2019

The digital literacy breakfast summit will be held at City Gates in Ilford. Picture: Google

A new digital literacy initiative aims to teach Redbridge residents new skills and boost employment.

Redbridge Council commissioned a new skills training, which would train residents through a series of business-led challenges and give them the digital skills needed in the competitive job market.

The initiative, being delivered by Career Camp CIC, also supports businesses to find potential new employees by connecting them with residents who have completed the training programme.

At the end of the training programme there will be an Employer Expo to connect newly-skilled residents to hiring employers and pathway partners.

They will also be supported and mentored by leading employers including Openreach, Transport for London.

Matthew Essex, operational director regeneration, property and planning at Redbridge Council, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for both residents and businesses.

"By working with businesses and stakeholders to explore their hiring needs, we are able to shape a digital training programme that can provide participants with the skills employers are looking for."

As part of the programme the council is holding a Business Breakfast Skills Summit - in conjunction with Work Redbridge - for stakeholders and local employers to engage with the initiative.

The summit is aimed at exploring the challenges facing residents who are not technically-savvy and are missing some digital skills and for businesses to discuss their hiring needs.

Mr Essex urged busineses to get involved and attend the breakfast summit to help shape the discussion on the challenges that Redbridge residents face and how they could close that gap.

The event takes place on Tuesday, December 10 at City Gates, 25-29 Clements Road, from 8.30am-10am.

To book your free place please email ed@techmixmag.com.

Residents interested in the training initiative can find out more details via: www.redbridge.gov.uk/workredbridge or by calling 020 8708 2298.

