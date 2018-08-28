Bad Christmas present appeal: Donate unwanted gifts to Barnardo’s in Barkingside, Hainault or South Woodford

Did you get a Christmas present that really wasn’t your cup of tea?

Redbridge residents who have been given the wrong size jumper or multiple copies of the same DVD boxset for Christmas can turn bad gifts good by donating them to a Barnardo’s store.

The children’s charity based in Barkingside is appealing for unwanted Christmas gifts it can sell to raise money for vital services.

A spokesman for the charity said the value of those unsuitable gifts really does add up and could provide support for the hundreds of thousands of children Barnardo’s helps every year.

An £18 cookbook could pay for three young carers to enjoy an afternoon of respite from their caring duties, giving them the chance to relax and meet other children.

That £20 DVD boxset you’ve already got could help to pay for an outreach worker for a vulnerable child.

The £50 too-big jumper could help pay for a senior specialist to spend an hour working one-to-one with a child to help them recover from sexual exploitation.

£180 worth of unsuitable console games could help cover monthly travel card costs for nine children, so they can afford to come to Barnardo’s to see their child sexual exploitation specialist.

The £250 television that doesn’t fit on your television stand could help buy clothing and baby essentials for a care leaver with a new born baby.

Barnardo’s chief executive Javed Khan, said: “It can be difficult to buy the perfect present for a family member or friend.

“So, if you’ve unwrapped something that doesn’t quite fit or just isn’t right for you, do something special and donate the gift to your nearest Barnardo’s shop.

“This will help raise vital funds so we can continue to support hundreds of thousands of the most vulnerable children across the UK.”

The charity said more than 60million unwanted presents are given every year at a cost of £380m.

Residents wanting to take part in the gift amnesty can drop off goods to shops in Barkingside High Street, Hainault in Manford Way and South Woodford in George Lane.

For more information visit barnardos.org.uk