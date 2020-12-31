Search

Plans to redevelop Chadwell Heath car showroom refused due to lack of affordable housing

PUBLISHED: 09:27 31 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:27 31 December 2019

Plans to build two blocks of flats on the Kia car garage have been refused by the council. Picture: Google

Plans to build two blocks of flats on the Kia car garage have been refused by the council. Picture: Google

Archant

Plans to demolish a Chadwell Heath car showroom and build two blocks of flats in its place have been refused by the council.

The site at 1145 High Road is currently used as a car showroom by KIA Motors and the two new buildings would have been made up of 19 flats, with a healthcare facility on the ground floor of one of the blocks.

Redbridge Council refused permission for the development on December 30, stating that the affordable housing offer had failed to meet the significant need for affordable homes in the borough, and therefore fails to achieve "sustainable development".

The proposal consisted of 19 flats split into two blocks, with a larger five-storey development at the front, facing High Road, and a smaller two-storey block to the rear of the site.

The development also offered outdoor space in the form of a roof terrace, fit with seating areas, planters and a water feature.

Seven car parking spaces were provided, along with secure cycle storage.

Plans from the same developer to build another five-storey building made up of 19 flats at 1171 High Road, also used by KIA Motors, have also been refused due to the lack of affordable housing provision.

