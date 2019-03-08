Search

Plans submitted to demolish Gants Hill pub The Valentine and build 10 storeys of student housing

PUBLISHED: 12:16 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:16 08 August 2019

The Valentine pub in Gants Hill is set to be turned into student housing. Picture: Ken Mears

The Valentine pub in Gants Hill is set to be turned into student housing. Picture: Ken Mears

Developers have submitted an application to demolish a former pub in Gants Hill and build a 10-storey block of student accommodation.

Applicant Mr Tide Construction Limited has applied to knock down The Valentine, Perth Road and erect 321 student rooms and associated communal facilities.

In the design statement, the applicant said the former public house has been vacant since 2017 and its location as a "prominent vacant building has attracted people to occupy it on an unlawful basis".

"Despite the site being behind hoarding and the building being boarded up, there have been a number of incursions from travellers and from trespassers with the police having to get involved on a frequent basis," it said.

"Tide has instructed Embassy Demolition Contractors Ltd (EDC) to prepare a detailed Demolition Management Plan which is submitted with this application."

If the plans are given the green light, it will take 70 tipper truck loads and 45 wheeled tipper loads to remove the debris.

