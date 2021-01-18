News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Derelict pavilion in Goodmayes Park destroyed by fire

Roy Chacko

Published: 5:15 PM January 18, 2021   
Around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at a derelict pavilion in Goodmayes Park on Friday evening - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A single-storey derelict pavilion in Goodmayes Park was destroyed by a fire on Friday evening.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to the fire on Goodmayes Lane just after 11pm on Friday (January 15). 

There were no reports of any injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The blaze is believed to have taken place at the old Goodmayes Lane Extension which was renamed Orchard Playing Fields, and has been frequented by rough sleepers.

The London Fire Brigade received 11 calls to the fire, which was under control by 12.53am.

Fire crews from Ilford and Dagenham fire stations attended the scene.

London Fire Brigade
Redbridge News

