Severe delays on TfL Rail due to faulty train at Goodmayes

A broken down train at Goodmayes is causing severe delays on TfL Rail between Liverpool Street and Shenfield.

A spokesman for TfL Rail said teams are on site at the location of the fault working as quickly as possible to restore a normal service.

"We are sorry for the disruption to your journey this morning," TfL Rail said.

TfL Rail tickets are being accepted on London Underground, Greater Anglia, C2C and local buses.