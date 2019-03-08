Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Severe delays on TfL Rail due to faulty train at Goodmayes

PUBLISHED: 09:44 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:50 14 June 2019

Broken train at Goodmayes station is causing disruption across TfL Rail between Liverpool Street and Shenfield. Photo: Google.

Broken train at Goodmayes station is causing disruption across TfL Rail between Liverpool Street and Shenfield. Photo: Google.

Google Street View

A broken down train at Goodmayes is causing severe delays on TfL Rail between Liverpool Street and Shenfield.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for TfL Rail said teams are on site at the location of the fault working as quickly as possible to restore a normal service.

"We are sorry for the disruption to your journey this morning," TfL Rail said.

TfL Rail tickets are being accepted on London Underground, Greater Anglia, C2C and local buses.

Most Read

Police warning after man in Sainsbury’s uniform cons customer in Barkingside car park

A granfather of three was tricked after shopping in Sainsbury's Barkingside. Picture: Google Maps

New bus routes earmarked for Gants Hill, Ilford, Hainault and Goodmayes

Will the 150 still go through Barkingside? Photo: TfL

‘It’s absolutely heartbreaking’: Grieving family devastated as housing group mistakenly throws out Barkingside nan’s lifelong possessions

Agnes Goodman's flat in Barkingside was cleared of the vast majority of her possessions following her death in February. Picture: Jamie Goodman

Boxing champ launches Ilford boxing scheme to steer young away from knife crime

Boxer Anthony Yarde, Box Up founder Stephen Addison MBE and Leader of the Council Cllr Jas Athwal. Picture: Melissa Page

New-look Ilford playground will open in three weeks

Councillor Iqbal and Councillor Jamil at the site of the new playground. Picture: Redbridge Council

Most Read

Police warning after man in Sainsbury’s uniform cons customer in Barkingside car park

A granfather of three was tricked after shopping in Sainsbury's Barkingside. Picture: Google Maps

New bus routes earmarked for Gants Hill, Ilford, Hainault and Goodmayes

Will the 150 still go through Barkingside? Photo: TfL

‘It’s absolutely heartbreaking’: Grieving family devastated as housing group mistakenly throws out Barkingside nan’s lifelong possessions

Agnes Goodman's flat in Barkingside was cleared of the vast majority of her possessions following her death in February. Picture: Jamie Goodman

Boxing champ launches Ilford boxing scheme to steer young away from knife crime

Boxer Anthony Yarde, Box Up founder Stephen Addison MBE and Leader of the Council Cllr Jas Athwal. Picture: Melissa Page

New-look Ilford playground will open in three weeks

Councillor Iqbal and Councillor Jamil at the site of the new playground. Picture: Redbridge Council

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Wanstead facing a big month says captain Ellis-Grewal

Wanstead & Snaresbrook captain Joe Ellis-Grewal (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Severe delays on TfL Rail due to faulty train at Goodmayes

Broken train at Goodmayes station is causing disruption across TfL Rail between Liverpool Street and Shenfield. Photo: Google.

Opinion: How to make good habits for life

Carol Weaver

Future of 11 Redbridge post offices secured under Labour government, party says

A Labour plan would turn more than a dozen Redbridge post offices into branches of a publicly-owned high street bank. Picture: PA.

Cricket: Lord’s hosts Chance to Shine Schools’ Open Day

Local schoolchildren enjoy the ICC Chance to Shine at Lord's (pic Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists