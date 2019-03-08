Chigwell fashion boutique owner celebrates 40 years in business

Search

PUBLISHED: 15:00 05 November 2019

Debra Seller celebrating 40 years in fashion with the Debra Chigwell team. Picture: Pawel Spolnicki

Debra Seller celebrating 40 years in fashion with the Debra Chigwell team. Picture: Pawel Spolnicki

Archant

An independent Chigwell fashion boutique owner threw a glitzy party to celebrate 40 years in the business.

Debra Seller celebrating 40 years in fashion. Picture: Pawel SpolnickiDebra Seller celebrating 40 years in fashion. Picture: Pawel Spolnicki

Debra Seller started her career in the heart of London's wholesale fashion district in Great Portland Street and then opened up her own shop, Debra Chigwell in Brook Parade in 1984.

You may also want to watch:

Debra travels the globe to stay one step ahead of the trends and likes to source unusual and unique garments. She also continues to manufacture.

Stars Frankie Essex and Amy Childs from The Only Way is Essex, and Michael deCozar from Behind the Scenes at the Ritz were among the celebrities on hand to mark the shop's milestone.

Debra Seller with husband Daniel Seller. Picture: Pawel SpolnickiDebra Seller with husband Daniel Seller. Picture: Pawel Spolnicki

Debra said: "It was a fantastic event with a great turn out and great to see so many loyal customers and celebrities amongst the guests."

Having survived three recessions and the uncertainty of Brexit, Debra hopes she can stay fashionable for another forty years.

