Woodford Green stars Debbie Douglas and Lydia Bright urge Redbridge residents to consider fostering

Lydia Bright with mum Debbie Douglas, sisters Georgia and Romana, brother Freddie and dad Dave. Picture: Barnardo's Copyright 2018. All rights reserved.

Woodford Green stars Debbie Douglas and Lydia Bright are urging Redbridge residents to consider becoming foster carers as part of Barnardo's Fostering Week campaign.

The mother-daughter duo, famous for appearing in The Only Way Is Essex and fronting their own podcast series, have thrown their weight behind the campaign as figures show there were more than 10,000 children living in care in London last year.

Barnardo's fostering and adoption ambassador Lydia Bright said: "Fostering has many benefits, not just for the foster children themselves but the whole foster family.

"We've been so lucky to have so many foster siblings while we have been growing up.

"As well as being great fun, it taught us a lot about making friends and how to be kind to others."

Debbie Douglas added: "With the number of children in care going up again, it's vital that more people come forward so that families can be there for children when they need one."

For more information on fostering, visit www.barnardos.org.uk/fostering-week or call 0800 0277 280.