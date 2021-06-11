Consultation deadline near on moving excluded pupils facility to Loxford

Published: 3:27 PM June 11, 2021

A consultation on transferring a Pupil Referral Unit (PRU) to Loxford Youth Centre, which currently houses Loxford First Step Preschool, is set to close on Tuesday (June 15). - Credit: Ruthba Amin

The deadline is looming for a consultation about transferring an excluded pupils facility to Loxford Youth Centre.

Closing on Tuesday (June 15), the proposal seeks to move the Constance Bridgeman Centre Pupil Referral Unit (PRU) from its current site at the New City College Redbridge campus to the Loxford Lane site.

Currently home to both the youth centre and Loxford First Step Preschool, the latter would have to be resituated according to the proposal, while the former would remain on site with the PRU.

The consultation is taking place because the lease on the PRU's current site expires on July 2, meaning the facility must find a new home for the upcoming academic year.

The proposal has faced opposition from the preschool, led by employee Ruthba Amin who has campaigned since the move was first mooted back in March.

This consultation is a second attempt, after the original was postponed due to concerns over a potential extension to the Loxford Park pavilion.

The first consultation, opened in April, suggested extending the pavilion by 100sq m to rehome the preschool.

Arguing that this threatened green space, pressure from the Loxford and Clementswood Residents Association (LCRA) saw Redbridge Council postpone its plans.

The council told the Recorder in April that the pavilion is "no longer an option" for the preschool and amendments would be made to the proposals.

The consultation was then reopened in its current form on May 11.

No specific location has been identified for the preschool this time around - the council says it is "working with the preschool to explore suitable alternative accommodation options".

The consultation document said "there are enough places in other pre-schools in the area" should children need to move.

The preschool's proposed final day remains July 25.

The council has consistently argued that Loxford Youth Centre is the best of fifteen sites considered for the PRU.

While the local authority would fund moving the PRU and improvements to the youth centre, the preschool - as a privately-owned business - would have to pay for its own relocation.

After June 15, consultation feedback - all of which is to be published online - will be taken to cabinet.

A decision is expected next month.

To submit your views before Tuesday, visit engagement.redbridge.gov.uk/education/pru-relocation/consultation/intro/



